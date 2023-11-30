The Black Stars have dropped in the latest FIFA ranking following their recent poor performances during the international break.

Ghana, who has made four appearances at the World Cup is now ranked 61st having occupied the 60th position for the last three rankings.

The latest positioning also means the Black Stars will end the calendar year with the best rank being the 59th position which came in June 2023.

The Black Stars, since the last update in October, have played two games – the first two games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Ghana won the opening game against Madagascar at the Baba Yara Stadium before losing away from home against Comoros at Moroni in their second Group I games.

The Islanders, on the other hand, record their best rank in their history as they move nine places up the standings.

Comoros have recorded wins over Cape Verde, Central African Republic and Ghana in their last international games which sees them now occupy the 119th spot.

Morocco, Senegal and Tunisia make up the leading trio from the African continent.

Meanwhile, Argentina is still first in this ranking ahead of France and England.