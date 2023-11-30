Rapper, Kwaku Nsiah-Boama known by his stage name as Flowking Stone has made a huge prediction for his new album titled “The Decision”.

The musician who now lives in the United Kingdom said it’s possible his new album would win Ghana’s first Grammy Award.

The album which has 14 songs with top-notch productions and collaborations is currently making a lot of waves on most digital streaming platforms.

In an interview on Property FM, he said “As for the Grammy topic what I see is that, music is a spirit and most of my songs that became a hit like one gallon weren’t our expectation”.

“The likes of ‘Blow My Mind’ and ‘Go low’ are songs I just created but I never dreamt for a second that it would become so huge everywhere so this album could be the album that would win Ghana’s first Grammy Awards but because I’m not God I can’t be certain about it” he stated.