Ghanaian rapper, Kwaku Nsia Boama popularly known as Flowking Stone has said he sacrificed his career to promote the music industry in the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

In an interview on Adom TV‘s Showtyme with Andy Dosty over the weekend, the ‘Fire Bon Dem’ hitmaker said he is a pillar for the success of musicians based in Kumasi.

During the peak of his career, Flowking Stone said he had the opportunity to relocate to Accra, but he rejected it because “I wanted to prove them wrong”.

According to him, he didn’t want to be part of the status quo where many Kumasi rappers who attained little fame rushed to Accra because “they wanted to make it big”.

“From 2003 till date, it was always about Kumasi. I was supposed to move in Accra to compete with the big rappers but I decided to stay to let them [young rappers] know you can make it in Kumasi,” he said.

