Accra Great Olympics have appointed Bismark Kobby Mensah as their new head coach for the rest of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign.

Kobby Mensah replaces Yaw Preko who was sacked for a poor run of results.

Preko, who is a former Ghana international, was sacked following the defeat against Nsoatreman FC in the matchday 17 games over the weekend.

Kobby Mensah signed a one-and-half-year contract with the two-time Ghana Premier League champions.

READ ALSO

The Black Galaxies assistant has been unattached after resigning from his role at Karela United.

He was part of the technical team that led the locally assembled players for the CHAN tournament held in Algeria.

Great Olympics currently occupies 10th position on the Premier League log with 23 points.

The Wonder Club will be hosted by Bechem United in the matchday 18 game at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Sunday with Bismark Kobby Mensah expected to be in the dugout.