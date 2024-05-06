The family of the late Nollywood actor, Johnpaul Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Jnr Pope has released an updated poster detailing the burial arrangement.

This comes after the initial obituary omitted his status as a husband, sparking fury among his wife and her family.

In the revised burial poster, it states that the 4-day burial ceremony is scheduled for May 13, 2024 at his hometown in Enugu state.

It will begin with a private mass, followed by a vigil for all his fans and family three day later.

He will be laid in state on Friday, May 17 for sympathizers to pay their final respect. His interment will directly follow.

On Sunday, May 19, a Thanksgiving mass will be held at his church to complete the final funeral rites.

Jnr Pope Junior Pope, and three others were confirmed dead when the boat they were travelling in after returning from a movie set capsized in Asaba.

He was 43.