Rapper, Medikal has made it very clear that he is not interested in discussing his personal life, particularly his relationship Fella Makafui.

During an entertainment show, he expressed frustration over questions about his estranged wife, as he called for privacy and for the focus to be on his blooming career.

When asked to give a well-wishing message to Fella ahead of her upcoming movie premiere, Medikal’s response was heated.

Without mincing words, he stated that he is currently focused on his own success and doesn’t have time to generate headlines for gossip-hungry bloggers.

He dismissed questions from those he called “self-imposed marriage counselors,” and asked for the interview to be on his sold-out shows and global recognition.

Medikal stressed that, divorce is part of life thus urged everyone to move on from the saga and allow him to handle his personal matters privately.

