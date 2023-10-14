Ghana striker, Inaki Williams is hoping to score his first goal when the Black Stars take on Mexico in an international friendly game.

The Athletic club forward who switched nationality in June 2022 is yet to score his first goal for the West African country after making appearances.

Despite the goalless streak, Williams remains resolute in his quest to score his first goal for Ghana.

Speaking ahead of the international friendly against Mexico in Charlotte, Williams expressed his eagerness to contribute to the team’s success

“For me, it’s a very important match. I think the Ghanaian people support us and I am going to do everything in this match to score my first goal.

It’s not been easy for me because I don’t have a lot of matches with my teammates but this is football. I enjoy football; I enjoy the games so I am going to do everything to score my first goal.”

“Mexico have very hardworking people with good players. This match won’t be easy but Ghana has got very good players and we are going to fight to win the match,” he added.

Ghana’s friendly match against Mexico is scheduled for a 9 p.m. kick-off (1 a.m. Ghana Time) at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 14, 2023.

The Black Stars will also face the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

