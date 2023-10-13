Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has admitted that Egypt is a tough opposition ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The four-time African champions discovered their group opponents for the tournament on Thursday night following a successful draw held in Abidjan.

Ghana will open their campaign against Cape Verde before facing Egypt, seven-time champions of the AFCON in their second group game and will wrap up their group stage games against Mozambique.

Reacting to the challenge of coming up against the Pharaohs, the Irish-born Ghanaian coach said he is relishing the opportunity of facing a tough opposition.

“Egypt are a very experienced side, very experienced AFCON campaigners and I think they have more wins than any other country. For sure, they are very tough opposition,” he told the GFA media team.

“But of course, it is a competition and we are very much looking forward to playing against certainly one of the best teams on the African continent at this particular moment” he added.

The gaffer also added that, he has very little information about Ghana’s other two opponents.

“Mozambique and Cape Verde, are two teams that I don’t know so much about. However, we will do all of our homework, over these coming months, [and] watch their games from now, and before the tournament starts,” he added.

Egypt finished as silver medalists during the 2021 AFCON which was held in Cameroon last year, losing out to Senegal in the final.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars are currently in America preparing for their two friendly games against Mexico and USA.

