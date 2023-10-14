Ghana striker, Inaki Williams says they will do anything to beat CONCACAF champions, Mexico in their national friendly game.

The Black Stars will be hosted at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday, October 14 evening with kick-off scheduled at 9 p.m. kick-off (1 a.m. Ghana Time).

Speaking ahead of the game, the Athletic Bilbao forward who is yet to find the back of the net since completing his nationality switch in May 2022 says he is doing anything possible to score his first goal.

“For us, it’s a very important match. I think the Ghanaian people support us and I am going to do everything in this match to score my first goal.

It’s not been easy for me because I don’t have a lot of matches with my teammates but this is football. I enjoy football; I enjoy the games so I am going to do everything to score my first goal” he told the Ghana FA website.

The 29-year-old also added that, it will not be an easy encounter but affirmed that the Black Stars has the quality to win the game.

“Mexico have very hardworking people with good players. This match won’t be easy but Ghana has got very good players and we are going to fight to win the match,” he added.

The Black Stars will later take on the United States of America on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, at GEODIS Park in Nashville, Tennessee.

The games form part of Black Stars preparations ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.