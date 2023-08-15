A New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer aspirant, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, has reiterated that he is the best candidate to defeat John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

Mr Kyerematen made this statement after wrapping up his tour in all 47 constituencies of the Ashanti Region.

Meeting delegates over a week in durbars, he urged them to vote for him as flagbearer to force the bitter pill of defeat down Mahama’s throat.

He gave the assurance that once he was given the mandate to lead the party to the 2024 elections, he would work towards ensuring that the party garnered two million votes from the Ashanti Region alone.

He said former President John Dramani Mahama was no match to him because the latter had outlived his capabilities and had nothing new to offer Ghanaians.

According to the former Minister for Trade and Industry, Mr Mahama’s track record, from his days as Vice President till he became the President, proved that he was a bad manager of the economy.

He asked for votes so he could put his experience and vision to the benefit of Ghanaians.

Mr Kyerematen believes a contest between Mr Mahama and himself would make it easier for the NPP to garner at least 54% of the votes cast to ‘Break the Eight’.

ALSO READ: