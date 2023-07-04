

Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP) has tipped the former Trade Minister, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen as the best person to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as a flagbearer in the 2024 election.

Davis Ansah Opoku established that the aspirant has sacrificed much for the party and therefore it is time to reward him.

According to the MP, the party needs a new face to challenge the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) John Dramani Mahama. A new face, he said would help easily defeat their opponent.

“I am campaigning for Alan Kyeremanten. I strongly believe that he’s the best person to lead. There’s one thing that we all must know in politics; people’s sacrifices must be rewarded.

“In 2007, when this party was at the crossroads in Legon, Alan singlehandedly took a decision and said that he was not going to contest a second round of the election and that he would allow his elder brother, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to contest. That was the highest or the height of a political sacrifice that I’ve seen.

“So for me, I feel that people have served. John Mahama has done eight years at the presidency, Dr Bawumia has done eight years at the presidency and there’s a need for a new face for Ghanaians.

“For me, I believe that if the NPP were to go into the next election with a new face against John Mahama who has served eight years at the presidency, we’ll be able to defeat John Mahama easily,” he said on JoyNews’ AM show on Tuesday.

Moreover, the former Minister’s significant contributions to the growth of the economic sphere of the country put him ahead of others, according to Mr Opoku.

These contributions, he said would be used as campaign messages by any member of the party who mounts a stage to speak.

Last year, Mr Kyerematen announced his resignation in order to pursue his presidential ambitions.

This was also followed by several others who resigned for the same purpose.

There are 10 persons seeking to lead the NPP into the next general election.

However, some have called for a closed-door meeting to trim it to at least five contenders but there has not been any official response to that proposition.

Meanwhile, vetting has commenced and some aspirants have already had their turn.

