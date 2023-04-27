Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, has rejected calls for his resignation following his recent comments about the National Health Insurance Scheme.

Mr. Agyamang Manu at a meeting with Ashanti Regional Health Managers stated that the scheme was not working and needed to be revived.

Following this, former President John Dramani Mahama called on the Minister to resign if he is unable to oversee the health sector.

While addressing a forum in Accra, Mr Agyemang Manu claimed that his comment has been misconstrued.

“An elderly respectable statesman like former President John Dramani goes on this lane into the gutter, in the gallery, doing propaganda that the health minister should resign. Does this call for any resignation? I came to work for the nation, and I have done what any Health Minister would have done. If you don’t appreciate my work, don’t destroy me unnecessarily,” he bemoaned

