In a recent revelation Lynx Entertainment signee, Kuami Eugene, says he wrote Mr Drew’s chart-topping hit song, “Case.”

The news comes as a surprise to many fans who have been jamming to the catchy tune, but according to Kuami Eugene, he has not received due credit and payment for his contributions.

In an interview with Naana Donkor Arthur, Kuami Eugene disclosed that he penned the song’s infectious hook and a substantial part of the second verse.

Additionally, he claimed to have written approximately 80 per cent of the song, even stating that the song was almost completed before Mr Drew’s involvement.

“Mr Drew’s song, ‘Case,’ I wrote the hook and some part of the second verse. I wrote like 80 per cent of that song. In fact, before he came to record the song, that hook and everything was already done; he heard it and sang it back. So, I do writing for other artists as well,” Kuami Eugene stated.

However, what seemed like a revelation soon took a sour turn as Kuami Eugene expressed his disappointment in not receiving the acknowledgment he believes he deserves.

According to him, he felt compelled to address the issue publicly due to the success of the song.

“It’s quite unfortunate that this is the platform I have to send a message to Mr Drew to prompt him to do what he needs to do because the song is doing good. That hook is great. If I had sung it by myself, it would have still been a hit song because I wrote that song thinking about ‘Wish Me Well,'” he lamented.

Kuami Eugene also emphasized the importance of recognizing talent in the entertainment industry, asserting that proper credit is essential for the growth and respect of artists.

“He’s a brother. I wish we could appropriate where credit is due in the industry and give respect so we can move on as individuals,” he stated.

Meanwhile, the news of Kuami Eugene working together with Mr Drew in a studio has surprised many because the duo were not seeing eye-to-eye in the past.

They took to social media to jab each other after Mr Drew accused Kuami Eugene of stealing one of his songs.

Check out the video below:

