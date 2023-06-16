New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has recounted his university days in Canada during which he worked as a cleaner in dormitories.

This life experience though not pleasant, he noted, has shaped him and has taught him to respect all manner of people irrespective of their life status.

“My life experience tells me never to take anything for granted and always to have respect for people no matter their stature in life, no matter how big or small they are. The cleaner or the driver you meet today could be the vice president or the president tomorrow,” he said.

The Vice President said this while addressing a mammoth crowd who gave him a rousing welcome at the NPP headquarters as he filed his nomination forms on Friday.

“It has not been an easy journey, it has taken a lot of hard work, discipline, and dedication to get here. I have been a by-day worker on farms during the holidays in secondary school, I have been a warehouse boy even after finishing university, and I have been a mini truck driver.

“I was only able to pay fees for one term during my studies at Oxford University and I had to survive for the rest of my studies without paying fees, thanks to my colleagues. I only settled my fees in arrears after I work following my completion of my PhD in Canada. I have also been a cleaner of toiletries in my university days in Canada, so I can say I have not had it easy at all. But I have always believed that with hard work, honesty and discipline and faith in God almighty, everything was possible,” he recounted.

Dr Bawumia is hugely favoured by the party to lead it into the 2024 elections.

The majority of NPP MPs and other influential members of the party have declared their support for him.

He faces competition from stalwarts such as Alan Kyerematen, Kwabena Agyapong, maverick MP Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and several others.

