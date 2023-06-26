A former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, on Sunday, announced his intention to run in the 2023 presidential elections of the local football governing body.

During his official declaration, Mr Afriyie emphasised the need to break free from repetitive mistakes and adopt a practical approach to problem-solving.

“We need to move on from repetitive mistakes towards a more practical approach to solving problems. In these challenging times, I come in as a beacon of hope believing in the immense potential of Ghana Football to rise above adversities,” he said.

“I offer a vision for a future where our national teams will continuously compete at the highest level. Our local clubs and the league will thrive and our young talents are given the equal opportunities they deserve,” he added.

This marks his second attempt at the presidency, having conceded defeat to the incumbent Kurt Okraku in the previous election. With Okraku expected to seek re-election, an exciting contest is on the horizon between the two and other candidates.

Afriyie’s extensive experience in Ghanaian football serves as a significant advantage in his bid for the presidency.

His involvement in various teams, including his notable tenure as chairman of the Black Stars management committee, has solidified his reputation and deepened his understanding of the local football landscape.

Moreover, his previous role as GFA Vice President from 2015 to 2018 showcased his unwavering dedication to the development and advancement of Ghanaian football.

