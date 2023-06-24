Former Vice President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), George Afriyie, has hinted that he will contest for the presidential seat in the upcoming elections.

The official declaration is expected to be made on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

With the campaign theme “Empowering Progress: Beacon of Leadership and Transformation,” Afriyie aims to bring about positive change within the organization.

Mr Afriyie contested the elections in 2019 but fell short of victory, with Kurt Okraku emerging as the winner.

However, the former Black Stars management committee chairman will hope to finally win the seat with the elections expected to be held on October.

With Kurt Okraku’s mandate ending in October 2023, it is expected that several football administrators will come up to contest for the seat of the next FA President.

He is the next person to announce his intentions to step in the shoes of GFA President after Kojo Yankah announced his intentions to be the next FA boss

The Ghana Football Association is yet to announce the exact date for the elections.

However, the election modalities are expected to be announced soon as football administrators will be at the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi on July 10, 2023, for the 29th Ordinary Congress of the association.