A 14-year-old girl is demanding a retake of a paternity test to prove her child’s father.

Speaking to Mama Efe on the Nhyira FM’s Obra Show, the girl accused Clinton Opoku of being responsible for her pregnancy. But the first DNA results indicated otherwise.

The girl said she met Clinton at Abuakwa and they cohabited for three years.

“It took me five months to realize I was pregnant because I was experiencing my menstrual periods,” she claimed.

When Clinton was informed about the pregnancy, he accepted but suggested an abortion.

He later changed his decision to accept the pregnancy.

“But when the pregnancy was eight months old, Clinton and his family returned to accept the pregnancy under the condition of a paternity test after my delivery,” the girl said.

Upon delivery, they went for the paternity test. But the results of the test indicated Clinton was not the father.

Clinton told Mama Effe the girl was not her serious girlfriend; but they were just flirting.

“Because I knew she was having an affair with different guys, that made me just flirt with her,” he said.

He said that after the paternity test, the girl and her family were celebrating, insisting I am the father of the child.

“We gave the results to a qualified doctor to explain to their understanding, but they are still insisting that I am responsible,” said Clinton.

Mama Effe and the Obra team have certified to re-conduct the paternity test to confirm if Clinton is the father of the child or not.

