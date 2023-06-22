Two Ghanaian students studying at Clemson University in the United States of America (USA) have died in car crash.

According to reports, the accident happened on Sunday, June 18, 2023 on Highway 11 near Elizabeth Drive.

The coroner identified the victims as Alberta Oduraa Quartey, 23, and Abena Gyamfua, 31, both of Clemson.

Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a crash with an SUV, according to the coroner and troopers.

The driver of the car the students were in, and another passenger in that car were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV was also taken to the hospital.

The university said Gyamfua was a graduate student from Ghana majoring in English.

“We were saddened to learn of Abena’s passing,” said vice president for student affairs and dean of students Chris Miller. “The Clemson community sends thoughts and prayers to her family and friends as they grieve this tragic loss.”

Quartey was a graduate student from Ghana majoring in electrical engineering, according to the university.

“Our campus community mourns the loss of Alberta,” said Miller. “She will be sorely missed. Please continue to have her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Counseling and Psychological Services is providing grief counseling to students.