Secretary of the defunct Inter Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, has withdrawn one of his three cases against the Office of Special Prosecutor(OSP).

This is the case in which he had asked the court to either halt the OSP’s investigations or direct that investigative journalist Anas Aremyaw Anas be included as a suspect.

He had also asked the court to restrain the OSP from effecting his arrest. The Investigative agency’s probe was triggered by a documentary published by journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in which Mr Bissue was allegedly filmed receiving bribes.

A member of Mr Bissue’s legal team, Nana Kojo Pintoh Gyabi, informed the court of the decision to discontinue the case. Director of Prosecution at the OSP, Dr Isidore Tufuor, told the court he is not opposed to the application.

“This is their own application, if they intend to withdraw same, we are not opposed to it,” he stated.

The court, therefore, struck out the case as withdrawn. This development comes barely a day after Mr Bissue was arrested and granted bail by the OSP. There are currently two other cases filed by Mr Bissue pending at the courts against the OSP.

One is a human rights action in which he alleges his rights have been abused. The other is the action in which he challenges the authority of the investigative body to probe him when the matter has been handled by the police already.