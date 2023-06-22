Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson has revealed that there has been a shortage of her book, ‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’.

According to her, a large quantity at the University of Ghana Bookshop was sold out in 30 minutes.

She said she was overwhelmed by the attention, support and the high demand for more copies of her debut book.

“I’m happy people came out and the books are out of stock. But then we will get more. The ones we sent to the University of Ghana library sold out in 30 minutes.”

She stated that she had no intention of making a movie out of the book.

In the eighth chapter of her 262-page book, the actress disclosed that she had terminated a pregnancy for Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie back in 2010, causing a stir across social media and the entertainment industry.

The Princess Tyra ‘star’ said her mum lied about Mr Nelson being her father but later confessed to her that the said man wasn’t her blood.

Later, she also named Peter Ala Adjetey, a former Speaker of Parliament as her father but that also turned out to be another lie after a DNA test proved negative.

After the launch of the controversial memoir, the actress received mixed reactions from colleagues, celebrities, and social media users, but she simply said “It’s good that Ghana is reading and I’m happy about that. I’m happy we’re all reading.”

“We’ll I’m happy people are reading. I believe she’s (mother) also reading. Everyone is reading, we’re number 1 on Apple, Memoirs, and biographies so it’s good,” she added.

‘I am not Yvonne Nelson’ is also the third best-selling memoir on Amazon.

ALSO READ: