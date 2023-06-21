Former Secretary of the now-defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM), Charles Bissue, voluntarily appeared at the Office of the Special Prosecutor today, Wednesday, June 21, according to a press release.

Following his arrival at approximately 11:45 am, he was subsequently released on bail.

Last week, the Office of the Special Prosecutor had declared Charles Bissue as wanted after he failed to respond to an invitation to appear and address questions regarding an ongoing investigation into suspected corruption within the IMCIM, which no longer exists.

In addition to facing charges related to alleged corruption offenses exposed in Anas Aremeyaw Anas’s galamsey fraud documentary, Charles Bissue is also being investigated for alleged corruption issues concerning certain expenses of the former Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

Charles Bissue had previously obtained a court ruling purporting to quash the arrest warrant.

However, the Office of the Special Prosecutor stated that it did not require a warrant to effect an arrest, seemingly in response to the court order.

Consequently, Charles Bissue’s arrest status on the Office of the Special Prosecutor’s website remained as “wanted.”

However, the status has now been updated to “reported” after Charles Bissue voluntarily turned himself in.

The Special Prosecutor’s accompanying statement confirmed that Charles Bissue has been arrested, interviewed, and subsequently released on bail.