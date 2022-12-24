The former Secretary of the defunct Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM) wants the court to prevent the Office of the Special Prosecutor from investigating him.

Charles Bissue has secured an injunction at an Accra High Court seeking to do so.

On October 10, Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng started investigating some public officials over their alleged involvement in illegal mining (galamsey).

The investigation targeted some officials of the Lands Ministry, the Forestry Commission, and the dissolved Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining (IMCIM).

The OSP said the inquiry will also span allegations of use of public office for profit against Charles Bissue during his tenure as secretary to the IMCIM.

This is based on an investigative documentary by Tiger Eye P.I.

However, the New Patriotic Party member is seeking to end it.

In a writ dated December 23, the court ordered the interlocutory injunction pending the determination of the suit.