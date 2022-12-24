The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joseph Yamin, has accused the Kumasi Mayor, Samuel Pyne of sabotaging his election through diabolic tactics.

“Going into our national delegates congress last week, Sam Pyne hired people to remove all my posters and banners in the region to block my visibility. Though he assured me that he will protect my posters for me, he was the same person fighting against me behind the scenes,’’ he alleged in an interview on Kumasi-based Abusua FM.

The former Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister vowed to win at least seven parliamentary seats in the Ashanti Region during the election 2024 which they can’t afford to lose.

Although he refused to mention the said constituencies the party is targeting he said he will spend much of his campaign activities in the Ashanti Region.

“I’m the National Organiser of the NDC therefore, I have the responsibility to work across all constituencies in the country but trust me I will be more visible in the Ashanti Region. I will stop all their rigging machines,” he assured.

The former Deputy Sports Minister assured that the NDC will eschew violence in the 2024 elections.

“It’s going to be a tactical election campaign in which the NDC will resist all threats and violence attacks.

“I can assure all NDC supporters across the country that the current NDC national executive will secure victory for the party all we need from you the party members is to support our work according to our tactics and instruction.’’

He said, the current NPP national executives can never match the NDC’s newly elected national executives.

“Justin Kodua, Nana B among others when I started politics they were doing TESCON politics. Although they have won their positions they can never retain the NPP in power they will set a new record which is leading the NPP into opposition. I’m not surprised the NPP is worried about my election’.”