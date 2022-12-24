The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has condemned an assault on a yet-to-be-identified young man by some persons suspected to be Customs personnel.

GRA says it has commenced investigations into the incident and persons found culpable will be severely dealt with.

In a viral social media video, the suspects who were in Customs uniforms and in an official vehicle were seen brutally assaulting the victim by the roadside.

A commentary which accompanied the video indicated it happened a few metres from the Linda Dor Rest Stop on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

A statement noted management of the GRA has perused the video recording with the incident reported to the Police Service.

The statement assured the appropriate sanctions would be meted out to the persons found culpable of the assault.

“We, however, wish to condemn this unfortunate situation and to use this opportunity to entreat the general public to report acts or incidents of such nature to the Authority for quick redress,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, GRA has pledged commitment to their mandate of revenue mobilization, public safety and national security with utmost professionalism.