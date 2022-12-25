At least five vehicles reportedly crashed in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Saturday, December 24, 2022.

A viral video shared by Kofi TV showed the crashed vehicles, including a long pickup truck, a commercial mini-bus, and at least three private vehicles, including a Toyota Vitz, scattered all over the road between Akyem Anyinasin and Linda Dor, two communities in the Eastern Region.

There was fuel and oil products from the vehicles and some of the vehicles and their parts could be seen in nearby bushes and valleys.

The person who took the video indicated that no one died or sustained a serious injury as a result of the accident.

One of the victims, whose car had fallen into a valley, said that the accident happened because one of the drivers who was driving towards Accra lost control of his vehicle and started hitting the cars around it.

He said that five vehicles were involved in the accident, adding that four of these vehicles were heading towards Accra and one was heading towards Kumasi.

Also, personnel of the Ghana Police Service could be seen at the scene of the accident but the police are yet to comment on it.