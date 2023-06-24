A pregnant woman has met her death after falling into an abandoned incomplete drain at Kasoa Opeikuma in the Awutu Senya East District of the Central Region.

Amina Issifu, who was eight months into her pregnancy, fell while attempting to cross over the gutter to her house.

She was rushed to the hospital where she was unfortunately declared dead.

Speaking to Adom News, Chief of Awutu Opeikuma, Nana Opei Mensah II, revealed that the Kasoa Opeikuma-Awutu Aprah road which was started in 2019 has been abandoned by the contractor due to financial constraints.

He added that the nature of the road is terrible and the incessant rain has not helped matters.

Nana Opei Mensah II appealed to the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, Mavis Hawa Koomson, and President Nana Akufo-Addo to complete the abandoned road to save lives.

Meanwhile, some angry residents and drivers plying the road revealed that the potholes are as large as manholes.

Furthermore, MP for Awutu Senya East Constituency, Havis Hawa Koomson, noted that plans are in the offing to terminate the contract and hand over the construction to a more competent contractor.

She added that the contractors have failed to meet the deadline given to him.

