President Akufo-Addo has questioned the leadership of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) over the recent poor performance of the Black Stars despite the talents the country has in abundance.

The senior national team in recent times has been abysmal during major tournaments.

Ghana exited the group phase of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hosted in Cameroon. During the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the Black Stars again exited in the group phase of the tournament with just a point.

Speaking in a meeting with the Executive Council of the GFA on Wednesday at Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo urged the football Association to give the team the best preparation ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the hope to putting up a good performance.

“As an avid football fan, I am very much aware of the challenges that confront us, as results have not been good in recent games. But you can count on me for the necessary support,” the President said.

“We have some very good talents scattered across the globe, so I don’t understand why we shouldn’t perform in tournaments” he added.

The President also reminded the GFA President and his team of what football means to Ghanaians.

“Ghanaians are obsessed with football, and you have the mandate of ensuring that our game is on the right path. We have the Africa Cup of Nations in a few days, and it is our responsibility to give the technical team and the playing body the needed support to succeed in neighbouring Cote d’Ivoire.

“It’s been 41 years since Ghana won the Africa Cup of Nations. If my memory serves me right, we have played in a couple of finals in recent times and lost on penalties in 2015. Expectations are very high, so let’s do our best to make this tournament a success” the President urged.

Ghana, hoping to win their fifth continental title have been housed in Group A alongside Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique for the tournament that has been scheduled from January 13 to February.

READ ALSO