Ghanaian midfielder, Enoch Adu Kofi has expressed his disappointment over the lack of opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

Adu Kofi only made one appearance for Ghana. He played in a friendly against South Africa on 11 October 2016 and has not been called up since, despite his consistency at club level.

Speaking to Ofie Kwanso on Ghana’s No.1 radio station, Adom FM, the former Malmo FF midfielder said, he has no idea why he has not been the given opportunity to play for the Black Stars.

Since moving to Europe in 2008, the 31-year-old, who began his career with Liberty Professionals, has made over 200 appearances.

Adu Kofi has four league championships, one with Nordsjaelland in Denmark and three in Sweden with Malmo (two) and AIK (one). He has also won two domestic cups.

Enoch currently plays for Mjallby AIF.