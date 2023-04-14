President of Susubiribi Sporting Club, George Afriyie has refused to confirm if he will contest the Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential elections.

The former FA Vice President contested the 2019 elections but lost to current President, Kurt Okraku.

With Mr Okraku’s mandate ending in October this year, it is expected that several football administrators will vie for the position.

Asked if he will join the race, Mr Afriyie also the former Black Stars Management Committee chairman said time will tell.

“By October 2023, Kurt Okraku must hand over power to himself or to somebody and that is what is in our status. As to whether I am preparing or not, time will tell,” he told Kumasi based Sompa FM.

