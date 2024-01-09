The Chief of Effiduase in the New Juaben traditional area of the Eastern Region, Okoawia Dwumo Baabu II has endorsed Seth Kwame Acheampong ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s primary in the New Juaben North constituency.

The Chief expressed his support for the aspirant during the observation of the first Akwasidae of the year 2024.

“Kwame Acheampong is not just from Effiduase; he’s a true royal of Effiduase. He’s my Gyaasihene. The current Gyaasihene Nana Baffour Amofa Aku II is his direct uncle” he explained.

Emphasizing the deep-rooted connection between the minister and the chiefs and elders of the area, he encouraged the entire Effiduaseman, especially the NPP delegates to rally behind him.

He hailed him as a catalyst for development and peace in the Eastern region.

“Kwame Acheampong is a true agent of development and peace in the region. We’re privileged to have such a gentleman as a son of this land. All Effiduaseman should support him. His party delegates should support him” he urged.

Okoawia Jumo Baabu II underlined the pivotal role Mr Acheampong had played in fostering progress and harmony.

In response, the aspirant expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief, his elders, and the entire Effiduaseman.

“This endorsement from the Chief signifies not only the recognition of Seth Kwame Acheampong’s lineage but also his commitment to the welfare and advancement of Effiduase, New Juaben north, and the Eastern region at large,” he said.

He believes his endorsement is a testament to his dedication to development and peace in the region.

“The bond between the Chief and Hon. Seth Acheampong serves as a unifying force, fostering hope for a brighter future for Effiduase, the entire New Juaben north constituency, and beyond” he stated.

