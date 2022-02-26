Two New Juaben North New Patriotic Party (NPP) members are seeking an injunction against the ongoing polling station executives and electoral area coordinators’ election in the constituency.

The two, Levina Agyapong of Asokore and Oppong Bright of Effiduase are seeking an order from the court directed at the first and second defendants Mr Kingston Kissi, the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP and Mr Asante Antwi, the Constituency Secretary.

They want the court to cancel the whole electioneering process which they say has been smeared with irregularities.

They further seek an order of the court directing the defendants who are in charge of the nomination forms to make same available for all eligible members.

The plaintiffs also seek an order of the court directed at the Regional and National Executives to take charge of the sale of the form and a declaration that no prospective aspirant shall be denied access to the purchase of the application forms by the committee.

ALSO READ:

New Juaben North is one of the Constituencies whose polling station elections has been characterised by so many controversies due to perceived personal interests within the Constituency.

Meanwhile, the secretary, Mr Antwi has confirmed receipt of the notice of injunction and disclosed that same has been forwarded to their lawyers.