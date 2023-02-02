Gospel musician Diana Hamilton has commiserated with her colleague, Perpetual Didier, who has lost her brother to an alleged police brutality.

Madam Perpetual visited the studios of Adom to offer her a voice to seek justice for her family after a police officer allegedly manhandled her brother at the West Hills Mall, leading to his demise.

It was in the premises her colleague, Diana Hamilton, met her in distress, and offered her condolence.

Madam Perpetual was questioning God’s sovereignty and why he allowed such misfortune to befall her family.

“Is this fair, does he deserve to die just like that? Is this the kind of world we live in, where someone can decide to snatch a life just like that?” she quizzed amid tears.

Diana Hamilton took the responsibility of reminding her of God’s love amid sincere condolences.

She hugged her colleague and offered her a shoulder to cry on.

Watch video below: