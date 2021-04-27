Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, has been appointed as head coach of the Black Stars B.
The former Nania FC and Berekum Chelsea trainer replaces Ibrahim Tanko.
Annor Walker, a CAF License A holder, led Nania FC to win the MTN FA cup in 2011 after beating Asante Kotoko 1-0 in the final at the Accra Sports stadium.
He again played a key role in Berekum Chelsea’s campaign in the 2012 CAF Champions League when the team qualified to play in the group stages of the competition in their maiden campaign.
Coach Walker previously coached Tudu Mighty Jets and Kpando Heart of Lions.
In a related development, WAFA head coach Dr Prosper Nartey Ogun has been appointed as an assistant coach of the team. Dr Ogun, a university lecturer, is a former coach of Mysterious Ebusua Dwarfs and a holder of the CAF License A certificate.
Meanwhile, former International goalkeeper Richard Kingston has been appointed as goalkeepers coach.
Black Stars B Technical team:
- Annor Walker – Head Coach
- Prosper Nartey Ogun – Assistant Coach
- Richard Kingston – Goalkeepers Trainer
- Prince Pambo Doctor
- Edmund Ackah – Welfare
- Emmanuel Armah – Physical Trainer
- Abdulai Osman – Masseur
- Justice Kofi Mensah – Equipment Officer
- Haruna Seidu – Equipment Officer