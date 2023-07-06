Great Olympics head coach, Annor Walker, has taken a swipe at Hearts of Oak for their dealings in appointing a new technical trainer.

The former Berekum Chelsea coach was expected to be named as the new head coach for the Phobian Club after mutually parting ways with FC Samartex.

However, the veteran trainer has made a return to Olympics after the proposed move collapsed.

According to Annor Walker, the Phobians got in touch with him but he switched his interest to Olympics because of disrespect.

He revealed that Hearts of Oak showed no seriousness and professionalism by going ahead to sign players before appointing a coach.

“I got in touch with a board member and he asked for my documents. I waited for a while and I heard nothing,” he told Wontumi Radio.

“Later, I realized they were signing players while they had not named a coach and even if I wasn’t the one to be appointed, that was not right.

“They are not serious and that was the moment I knew I have to focus on other interested clubs,” the former Black Galaxies coach added.

Hearts of Oak after parting ways with Slavko Matic are yet to appoint a new head coach.

The Rainbow Club ended the season with assistant gaffer David Ocloo who took charge as the interim coach.