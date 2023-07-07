Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker, has denied claims suggesting that he called Hearts Oak board member, Vincent Sowah Odotei and pleaded to be named head coach of the club.

The veteran Ghanaian coach was strongly linked to the Phobian Club after leaving FC Samartex after just a season with the Samabio-based side.

However, Walker has made a shocking return to the two time Ghana Premier League champions.

Walker criticised Hearts of Oak in an interview, calling them “unserious”, hence his decision to rejoin Olympics.

However, Odotei responded by stating that Hearts of Oak had made no contact with the former Berekum Chelsea trainer and that it was the coach who was looking for a job.

Disputing Odotei’s claims, Walker speaking on Peace FM said, “I respect Odotei but I don’t know where what he is saying is coming from. Even if I say I want a job, Hearts of Oak have not declared that they want a coach to the extent that I have called them to consider me as their coach.”

Walker further explained that he had previously apologised to Odotei for leaving Olympics to join Samartex, as he felt he had disappointed Hearts of Oak.

However, he emphasised that he had not expressed any desire to coach Hearts of Oak and questioned the credibility of the claims, saying, “God is aware if this is a lie.”

Hearts of Oak are currently without a head coach after parting ways with Serbian coach Slavko Matic in the middle of last season. The club experienced a challenging season and is now in search of a suitable replacement to lead the team.