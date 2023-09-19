The Gomoa East District Assembly led by its District Chief Executive, Solomon Darko Quarm, has demolished a building and fence walls obstructing visibility on the Gomoa Akotsi road in the Central region.

This road is the sole access route for approximately 500 residents and more than 100 students of Awutu Winton.

The obstruction, according to reports was created by a developer in the area.

In an interview with Adom News, Solomon Darko Quarm said efforts by traditional leaders of Gomoa Akotsi to prevent the developer from blocking the road proved futile.

He noted that, the developer also ignored multiple warning letters from Gomoa East District Assembly.

Rather, Mr. Quarm claimed the developer used his connections at the presidency to intimidate the chiefs and the Assembly.

The frustrated DCE said they have given the developer a three-day ultimatum to remove his machines and equipment obstructing the road.

Mr. Quarm warned that, if the developer attempts to block the road again, the Assembly would revoke his permit.