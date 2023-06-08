The body of an unidentified male adult, believed to be in his late 30s, has been found dead in a stream at Gomoa Akotsi new site in the Gomoa East District of the Center Region.

The deceased was spotted by a resident who was on her way to fetch water along the stream.

He was found dead in the stream bare-chested while wearing only shorts and boxers.

No visible signs of struggle or physical assault were evident.

In an interview with Adom News, some Gomoa residents said he is not a member of their community.

They suspect he ended up in the stream accidentally or he was killed elsewhere and deposited into the stream.

Meanwhile, an eyewitness, Nadze Promise, revealed the Ojobi police have been notified, but as at the time of filing the report, they were yet to arrive at the scene.

