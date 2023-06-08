Renowned Ghanaian surgeon, Professor Frimpong-Boateng, says his relationship with president Nana Akufo-Addo is still cordial despite his controversial report as the Chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining.

In a 36-page document on the fight against illegal mining in the country, he accused some government officials of having interfered in his efforts to combat the menace.

According to the leaked report which went viral, these officials have interests in illegal mining operations in the country, which made his work difficult.

His allegations were, however, described by the Presidency as ‘hearsays’; amidst exchanges between himself and some government officials, including the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.

But speaking in an exclusive interview with JoyNews on the back of these tensions and news of his recent arrest by the Special Prosecutor, the physician said no rift has been created between himself and his former appointor, president Akufo-Addo.

When asked if he would greet the president if he met him, he responded in the affirmative; adding that, “he [president Akufo-Addo]’ is not that petty”.

“[My relationship with the president] is cordial and business-like; and he knows me very well”; he stated in a special edition on JoyNews’ PM Express on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, June 7, there were widespread reports on how he was arrested by the Special Prosecutor a few weeks ago.

According to the reports, he was arrested in connection with his role as the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on illegal mining; after he which was granted bail.

Reacting to this, he told host, Evans Mensah, that the arrest did not happen on Wednesday, June 7, as it had been widely circulated.

He noted that he was arrested by the Special Prosecutor to aid some investigations regarding illegal mining activities, during his tenure as Minister for Environment, Science and Technology.

This arrest, he, however, described as a ‘surprise’; lamenting that he does not deserve the treatment he has received so far.

In his view, he has been ‘demonsied’; though he was on a path to help the nation.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor says it will take action against all persons cited for wrong doing in the controversial report.

In a statement on Tuesday May 2, the OSP said it will take “necessary action”, against all persons implicated in the report authored by renowned heart surgeon.