The low patronage of the Betpawa Ghana premier league is not entirely as a result of bad pitches, popular Ghanaian celebrity trainer, Rapheal Agyei Yamoah, has said.

Stadia are mostly empty with few supporters at stadia to support their teams either on home grounds or away. This has led to many talking and suggesting ways and means by which the stadia can be filled back to capacities again.

On that note, Ghanaian popular figure and celebrity trainer, Mr Yamoah,, who is a lover of the Betpawa Ghana Premier league, made some suggestions that can help in the promotion to get fans back to the stadia.

According to him, the Betpawa Ghana premier league patronage needs an active and strategic marketing which will attract the public to patronise the league.

In his statement, he made known that, the league can do better on the marketing side. He stated that the league has best players but not best pitches and it’s no different from the generation of Don Bortey and others but yet they knew how to get to the audience by using the media.

In addition to his statement, he mentioned that the league doesn’t need to have a perfect product but just needs a perfect and good marketing team.

“It is something that is very serious but I think we can do better on the marketing side. I feel we have the best players, back then with Don Bortey and Charles Taylor, we were not having best pitches, but we had, we knew how to get to the audience, so we were using in those times, radio and television and they did their marketing really well.

“Now, I feel the F.A should open up their minds and know the available marketing points for them and where after, they have done their marketing survey for them to know where people listen to. And know how to target the Ghanaian and the world audience and market it well,” he added.

“So you do not concur with those school of thoughts who are of the opinion that our pitches are the reason our players are not improving? Mrs Mavis Avornyor, popularly known as Firelady asked.

“They are all part but I feel the likes of Don Bortey, Charles Taylor and others played on bad pitches and yet we had supporters rushing to go watch them and that is the concept of marketing. You don’t need to have a perfect product, you just need to have a perfect and a good marketing team, that’s it. Do you understand? I feel they should really, you know we have enough, we are okay, we just need to put it out there to showcase we have this, and put it at the right places. They should just think around the marketing aspect and it will just…” he added.