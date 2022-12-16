The Gomoa Ojobi District Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers who shot and robbed a mobile money vendor at Gomoa Akotsi last week Wednesday, December 7.

The suspected armed robbers snatched an amount of GHC30,000 from the mobile money vendor and shot him in the thigh when he had closed from work.

The robbers were arrested at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District on Wednesday, December 14.

According to Police sources, they would be arraigned as soon as investigations are complete.