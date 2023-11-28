A 34-year-old Nigerian, Ukechuku popularly known as “Nose Mask” has been lynched by angry residents of Gomoa Akotsi in the Central region after he stabbed two people.

The unfortunate incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, November 28.

In an interview with Adom News, an eyewitness, Moses Nyameke Akpabli, said the victims include a male and female.

He narrated Ukechuku first stabbed the female who is his neighbour while she was taking her two-year-old son to school but it is not clear what triggered his action.

The deceased suspect after committing the heinous crime locked himself in his room.

When residents finally broke into his room, Moses said he stabbed one of the young men in his stomach and back.

Angered by his conduct, the residents subjected him to severe beatings killing him on the spot.

The two victims have been rushed to Winneba Trauma and Specialized Hospital for treatment while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary.

Meanwhile, some residents have appealed the landlords to be cautious and conduct background checks before renting their houses, especially to foreigners.

