A man in his 20s, believed to be a taxi driver, has been found hanging dead on a tree at Gomoa Akotsi in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region.

Information gathered by Adom News indicates the deceased, who is yet to be identified, was discovered at about 5:30 pm on Friday.

The deceased was reportedly hired by suspected assailants who are believed to have killed him and bolted with his taxi.

The driver also had his two hands tied up with a rope.

Personnel from the Gomoa Ojobi Police Command were deployed to the crime scene to remove the body.

It has since been deposited at the Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Residents, who are living in fear, have bemoaned the rampant killing of innocent people, especially taxi drivers in the area.

They have, therefore, appealed to the police to intensify security amidst call for a swoop to rid the area of criminals.