The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has warned the use of classrooms as hosting centers for people during emergencies will have dire consequences.

GNAT argued that the use of classrooms as emergency hosting centers hinders teaching and learning.

General Secretary of GNAT, Thomas Musah, said that the current use of classrooms in places affected by the spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong Dams is likely to push children back into child labour.

“If you go to the developed world, there are places like community centres where in times of emergency, they carry the people there. But in Ghana, the classrooms become host centres in times of difficulty, and what that means is that teaching and learning will come to a standstill so long as this particular situation will not go,” he said on Accra-based Citi FM.

Mr. Musah further warned about the consequences of the delay in sending relief items to ease the plight of the people.

He therefore charged Ghanaians to rally resources together to ensure the affected people get the needed support.

“We need to give it all the attention that it deserves to get them out of the situation that they find themselves in because some are bitter, and they are complaining and lamenting. And so let us all go to the aid of the people and see how best we can bring them out of the situation,” he added.

