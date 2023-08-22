President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has reiterated that he is optimistic that the Vetting Committee will approve his nomination to allow him to contest for re-election.

Mr Okraku, who has filed his nomination to seek reelection, appeared before the vetting committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on Monday, August 21, as part of the process ahead of the Elective Congress.

Speaking to the media after meeting the committee, the 52-year-old said: “I have just gone through the vetting. The vetting obviously is a statutory requirement put together by the Elections Committee, which is an independent committee of the FA.

“Each one of us will obviously have to go through. It was good, there were lots of questions for my good self. Basically, it is about the statutory provisions on your forms…whether you have met the requirements on the form.

“I think that it was smooth. I am very confident that given what I shared I will go through successfully and we will be ready for the elections.”

George Afriyie was the other person who also filed nominations to contest for the FA presidential seat in the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the Executive Council of the GFA has confirmed that the 2023 Elective Congress will be held at the Global Dream Hotel in Tamale on September 27.

READ ALSO