Bofoakwa Tano FC has parted ways with head coach, Frimpong Manso, citing a series of poor results in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League.

The newly promoted club has mutually terminated the contracts of both Manso and his assistant, Kofi Sarfo.

The duo were appointed prior to the start of the ongoing season following Bofoakwa’s promotion to the Ghanaian top flight after 16 years in the Division One League.

After an impressive start to the season, Bofoakwa now finds themselves in 6th position after a downward slide in recent weeks.

With just one win in their last eight matches, Bofoakwa has drawn six and suffered one defeat.

Tensions escalated after the latest league game against Nsoatreman FC, where fans reportedly threatened to attack the head coach.

As a response to the challenging situation, the club is set to appoint a new technical head in the coming weeks to steer the team through the remainder of the season, aiming to secure their premiership status by the end of the campaign.

Below is the statement confirming the news: