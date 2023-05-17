Fire has destroyed a six-bedroom house at Sehwi Akaasu, a suburb of Bekwai in the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region.

Occupants including children escaped unhurt in the inferno which lasted multiple hours.

Nana Yaw Boadi II, the Nfatowohene of Sehwi Akaasu who doubles as Ankobeahene of Sehwi Bekwai traditional council told Adom News that the fire started at around 1:15am.

An occupant of the house who was awoken by the thick smoke managed to rescue all eight children in the house before it went up in flames.

A call was placed to the Sehwi Wiawso regional fire service but due to the delay in arrival, the situation was not salvaged.

Esi Mmrah, one of the affected residents, said that huge damages were done to the house and their property as residents who tried to quench the fire rather escalated the situation.

An undisclosed amount of money, materials, mattresses, and other electrical appliances, and all interior items were completely destroyed.

Meanwhile, the cause of the inferno is yet to be known.

The affected persons have appealed to the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai Municipal Chief Executive to come to their aid.

