Gospel musician Diana Asamoah has taken her mission to slay for Christ to the next level in a way that has left her fans surprised by her latest transformation.

The artiste, who built her brand on simplicity, was recently captured in a video flaunting a stunning new look that diverges from her traditional image.

Beyond her usual style, Diana Asamoah appeared radiant, donning a bouncy frontal hair that complemented her appearance.

Her striking new look was further enhanced by a professionally applied makeup that accentuated her natural beauty.

The video has left fans in awe, as they complimented her God-given beauty.

SEE ALSO

Check out video below: