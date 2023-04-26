A one-time show of decency has paid off for actress and socialite Efia Odo as she receives a gift from her die-hard fan.

Appearing at The Maker’s House Chapel International Campus Ministry at Legon, Efia Odo went beyond her usual skimpy outfits and rocked a fitted dress.

The red dress did not only show her decent side, but redefined her curves.

The outfit, coupled with her radiating aura, has impressed her fan who proposed a meeting after which she handed her bundles of GHS 5 notes amounting to GHS 5,000.

According to the fan, the token is to encourage Efia Odo to dress in accordance with Ghanaian norms.

Watch video below:

