Efia Odo

Socialite Efia Odo is trending in the new year as an artiste. The social media personality, on January 1, released her first single.

The track titled ‘Getting to the Bag’ is a trap-inspired song where Efia marks her territory as Ghana’s ‘baddest’ girl.

This is a deviation from what Efia Odo is known for. She has worked as an actress and gained popularity after appearing in Yvonne Nelson’s Heels and Sneakers TV series.

From there, she has been known also as a video vixen, among others. Efia Odo’s new song and career change have taken social media aback.

Although the song has caught people’s attention, it has garnered mixed reviews.