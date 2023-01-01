Socialite Efia Odo is trending in the new year as an artiste. The social media personality, on January 1, released her first single.

The track titled ‘Getting to the Bag’ is a trap-inspired song where Efia marks her territory as Ghana’s ‘baddest’ girl.

This is a deviation from what Efia Odo is known for. She has worked as an actress and gained popularity after appearing in Yvonne Nelson’s Heels and Sneakers TV series.

From there, she has been known also as a video vixen, among others. Efia Odo’s new song and career change have taken social media aback.

Although the song has caught people’s attention, it has garnered mixed reviews.

After listening to Efia Odo new track, eeeiiii pic.twitter.com/S3XtfLSi7W — xbills_Ec (@adjei_ec) January 1, 2023

There is nothing wrong with Efia Odo en Song

She force chale! — KWADWOBROWN_ (@kwadwobrown_) January 1, 2023

Efia Odo should get some nice songwriters and dope producers. She go make am if the sound is right. She looks it. — Nana (@Cas4d_dude) January 1, 2023

Patiently waiting for Efia Odo’s fanbase to be called. — xbills_Ec (@adjei_ec) January 1, 2023