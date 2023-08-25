Mohammed Kudus put up an incredible performance as Ajax recorded a 4-1 triumph against Ludogorets in the first leg of the play-off tie of the Europa League on Thursday night

Kudus, who has been linked to West Ham United this summer scored a hat trick within 50 minutes.

The 23-year-old initiated the scoring in the 16th minute, swiftly adding a second goal just two minutes later.

Following the halftime break, the Ghana international capitalised on his momentum, securing his third goal only five minutes into the second half. These impeccable finishes have elevated his tally to an impressive four goals and one assist in the nascent season.

West Ham’s pursuit of Kudus has culminated in a formal offer of €41 million, supplemented by an additional €3 million contingent on potential performance-based add-ons.

The proposed deal encompasses a 10% sell-on clause, further solidifying the terms of this anticipated transfer.

Personal terms have already been ironed out, paving the way for Kudus to sign a comprehensive five-year contract with an optional sixth year.

Kudus, who has scored four goals in his first three games for Ajax scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

